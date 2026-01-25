Snow emergencies declared across Metro Detroit as winter storm hits
METRO DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several cities across southeast Michigan declared snow emergencies Sunday as a winter storm brought snow and ice to much of the United States.
Big picture view:
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until midnight Monday.
Snow is expected to continue falling until about 8 p.m., with totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches.
According to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra, much of the metro Detroit area could see between 4.4 and 5.5 inches of snow. Some areas may receive up to 7 inches, with isolated totals near 8 inches possible in parts of Monroe County.
The National Weather Service reported that Monroe County had received about 3.2 inches of snow as of 9:30 a.m., while Wayne County had seen around 3.6 inches as of 1 p.m.
Local perspective:
Because of the conditions, several cities across metro Detroit have declared snow emergencies through Monday, Jan. 26. Residents are asked not to park on city streets so plow trucks can clear snow and de-ice main roads. Vehicles left on the street may be ticketed or towed.
The following cities declared snow emergencies Sunday:
- Berkley
- Clawson
- Dearborn
- Dearborn Heights
- Garden City
- Hazel Park
- Inkster
- Madison Heights
- Milan
- Monroe
- Oak Park
- Rockwood
- Royal Oak
- St. Clair
- Troy
- Village of Dundee
- Wayne
- Westland
- Woodhaven
- Wyandotte
What's next:
There is a chance for additional snow early Monday, near the morning commute, mainly north of metro Detroit near Port Huron.
Cold air will remain in place Monday, with a high near 18 degrees. Wind chill values could drop as low as minus 15.
The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 2 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.