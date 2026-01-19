'White Boy Rick' announces new documentary project on his life with Hype Williams

The Brief Richard Wershe Jr. announced a new documentary project on his life with Hype Williams is in the works. ‘White Boy Rick' gained his nickname after becoming known for running drugs in Detroit in the 1980s. He became the youngest non-violent offender to serve more than 30 years behind bars before being paroled in 2017.



Richard Wershe Jr.'s story is the stuff of Detroit legend - and for the first time, he told FOX 2 it will be told in its entirety in a new documentary with the help of Hype Williams.

The backstory:

A former teen drug dealer ‘White Boy Rick’ made history recruited by law enforcement to be an informant at the age of 14. He then became the youngest non-violent offender to serve more than 30 years behind bars.

It won't be the first time his story hit the silver screen, it was with a previous documentary "White Boy" (done while he was in prison) and a Hollywood film starring Matthew McConaughey.

"We actually started filming about three days ago," he said. "So we're going to be dropping a new documentary that that we're in control of and will be 100 percent true.

"We're filming in Detroit. We started filming some in Detroit already at the auto show. We'll be filming in Miami. We're going to film some in the Caribbean. It's going to be good. A lot of things that have never come out. "

Wershe teased one aspect many don't know that the doc will explain, is his relationship with Augusto "Willie" Falcon of "Cocaine Cowboys" infamy. Falcon ran one of the biggest cocaine trafficking operations in Florida history in the 1980s, who Wershe calls a dear friend.

This time, acclaimed director and producer Hype Williams is teaming up with him for a new documentary telling the whole story, he promised, having full control of the project.

"Hype Williams to me was always like this iconic figure that I watched in rap music growing up," Weshe said. "I actually got cool with him. I'm working on the Busta Rhymes and Maluma video with him in Miami, and we hit it off."

He says Williams himself pitched the idea of making a new documentary with Wershe to tell his authentic story. Hype, real name Harold Williams, has directed and produced a string of award-winning hip-hop music videos as well as directed the feature film "Belly" starring Nas and DMX.

"We vibed and he was like, 'Bro, let's make history. Let me make this documentary,'" Wesshe said. "And, and I couldn't think of a better person to, to do that."

After receiving a life sentence on a drug conviction when he was 17 years old, Wershe operated as an informant for the FBI from 1984 to 1986.

He was paroled after years of questions were raised by legal activists, creating a new public sentiment of injustice - and a groundswell of support that wasn't just local anymore.

Wershe gained his nickname after becoming known for running drugs in Detroit in the 1980s. While working as an informant, he was shot in the stomach. A year after he was done working with federal detectives, he was arrested with several kilograms of cocaine and tens of thousands of dollars in cash on him.

After his parole in July 2017, Wershe was turned over to U.S. Marshals where he was transported to a Florida State Prison for a stint operating a car theft ring. He was staying at a halfway house until his release.

Wershe, who visited the FOX 2 studios Monday, said he has some of his personal vehicles on display at the Detroit Auto Show.

Among them, his 1980s era white Mercedes, which he bought at 17. After being released from prison, he was able to reacquire it and have it restored.

To learn more about his personal car collection at the auto show as well as the work he is doing to help the community, watch the video above.