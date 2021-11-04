Police seek man who tried to firebomb Detroit house on Halloween

Detroit police are looking for a man who threw an accelerant into a home on Halloween.

Police said the suspect threw a bottle filled with the accelerant and a cloth through the front window of a home in the 18900 block of Mark Twain around 9:20 p.m. The suspect came back twice before fleeing south on Mark Twain.

No one was hurt, police said.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing all gray clothing and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.