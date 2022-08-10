Expand / Collapse search

Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Missing Persons
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17.

Webber is known to frequent the areas of 7 Mile and Connor, and Alter and Jefferson in Detroit. Police believe Webber is on foot.

His house appeared to be in order when police checked it, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-822-7400. 