Police seek missing man last seen on Detroit's west side

Police are looking for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen a week ago on Detroit's west side.

Police said Jawan Clarke's mother last saw him Tuesday when he was leaving the 17300 block of Heyden around 2 p.m.

Clarke is described as black with a medium complexion. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket that had "J Clark" across the front in white letters.

Police said Clarke is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Clarke's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.