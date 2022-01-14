Police seek missing woman last seen near St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman last seen getting into a vehicle near St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia.
Maria Marsack, 60, got into a tan or gold 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Michigan license plate #ECP6592 in the area of 5 Mile and Levan.
Marsack is white with long dark brown hair. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, purple top, and black or blue jeans, and rainbow shoes.
Anyone who sees Marsack is asked to call 911.