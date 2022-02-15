Police seek suspect accused of giving man crack cocaine, killing him, chaining him to cage in Detroit basement

article

A suspect is accused of giving a man crack cocaine, killing him, then tying him up with a chain in his Detroit basement after the victim shoveled his snow.

According to police, Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain asked the man in his 50s and a female to shovel his snow around 6 p.m. Sunday. Once the victims were done shoveling. Powers-McClain is accused of giving them crack cocaine and asking them to go into the basement of his home in the 9100 block of Stout.

Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain

Police said the victims went down to the basement, where Powers-McClain allegedly threatened them with a rifle then hit the man with the firearm, killing him. Powers-McClain then allegedly put a chain around the man's neck and chained him to a dog cage.

The woman told police he then assaulted her with the rifle and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened. Powers-McClain is then accused of driving the woman to an apartment building in the area of 9600 Greenfield, where she escaped from his car.

Police are still looking for Powers-McClain. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He has shoulder-length black dreads.

Police provided numerous photos of Powers-McClain because he may change his appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

