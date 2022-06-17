Police seek suspect after woman groped at Dearborn Walmart

article

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was groped at Walmart in Dearborn.

Officers were called to the store around 2 p.m. June 2. Police said after the man touched the victim, she confronted him and there was a brief struggle.

The suspect, who police say was wearing an Amazon hat and shirt, fled the store in a white SUV.

"We will not tolerate any violent act that violates a community member’s most basic sense of safety and autonomy. I urge the public to come forward and identify this individual so he can be held accountable," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2240 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.