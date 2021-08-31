Police seek suspects who killed man at Detroit auto shop

Detroit police are seeking information about a fatal shooting at an auto shop earlier this year.

Police said four people drove up to the business in the area of E. 7 Mile Rd. and Sunset in a white Chevy Sonic on May 19 around 4:15 p.m. Three of the suspects went into the auto shop and opened fire, hitting a 44-year-old man.

A customer found the man and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.