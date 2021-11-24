Police seeking tips after 21-year-old woman murdered in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

A 21-year-old woman was murdered Nov. 7 on Detroit's west side.

The victim was in her car in the area of Cathedral and Minock streets when someone in a full-sized dark-colored pickup truck shot into her vehicle.

Police don't have a motive and the shooter is still on the loose.

"We don’t have anything to indicate it was any kind of domestic situation," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said. "It could be something as simple as a road rage situation."

McGinnis said he feels for the family as the holidays approach and they are without their loved one nor answers.

"Just extremely tragic. As a father of a 21-year-old, I just can’t imagine what this family is going through," he said. "Thanksgiving will be different for them going forward ad I can’t imagine how they’re dealing with it."

Another vehicle was captured on a Ring doorbell camera driving away. Police said they believe that driver was a witness and want to speak to them.

"I can’t think of any case we have closed that hasn’t been because the community has helped us," McGinnis said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

