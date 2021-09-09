Police seize dozens of guns from felon while investigating northern Michigan hit-and-run

article

Police found dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammo while investigating a hit-and-run Monday in northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisting the Ostego County Sheriff's Office with the crash investigation.

Troopers went to the home of the suspect, a 50-year-old Johannesburg man, around 6:40 p.m. While talking to the man, who is a felon and cannot legally have guns, troopers noticed firearms inside the house.

(Photo: MSP)

The man gave police consent to search the home and advised them that there were more guns in an outbuilding. Police found about 51 firearms, including a fully automatic weapon, as well as ammunition.

The man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run and will be facing charges for the firearms, as well.

Advertisement