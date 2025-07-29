Police: Sterling Heights man shoots partner while heading to work

The Brief A woman was shot by her partner while heading to work in Sterling Heights. Police say at 4 a.m., a man followed his domestic partner to her work, took out a gun and shot her multiple times in the parking lot.



A woman was shot, and a man has been arrested after what police say was a domestic situation that could have ended a lot worse in Sterling Heights.

Big picture view:

Evidence markers littered the parking lot of Pomeroy, a senior living facility in Sterling Heights near 15 Mile and Dequindre. Police say it was the result of a domestic shooting.

Police say at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a man followed his domestic partner to her work, took out a gun and shot her multiple times in the parking lot.

"As she’s getting shot she’s moving around the parking lot," said Sterling Heights Police Captain Mario Bastianelli. "She’s bleeding everywhere. You have evidence you have a handgun that was used. She tried to escape. She’s getting shot at by this individual."

However, just as he started work at the large senior living facility, police say the area became highly populated with families and employees walking in and out.

Dig deeper:

Sterling Heights Police say both the suspect and the victim are in their 30s, from Warren, and have the same last name.

"You’re in a relationship and something went sideways or whatever, just get out of the relationship," Bastianelli said. "Why hurt somebody over it?"

Now that the suspect is in custody, the police will coordinate with the prosecutor’s office and charges will likely be coming.

"Seconds count when somebody shot," Bastianelli said "Our officers utilized every second and got her help. The fire department helped out as well and getting her medical treatment helped save her life."