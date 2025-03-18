Police: Woman critically injured in Telegraph crash with tow truck may have been impaired

article

The Brief A woman was critically injured in a crash with a tow truck in Redford Tuesday morning. Police believe the 63-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruze may have been under the influence when she went through a red light at Schoolcraft.



The backstory:

The crash took place at about 11:21 a.m. after the 63-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Cruze went through a red light and hit a tow truck.

At the time, the woman was heading westbound on Schoolcraft when she struck the tow truck going southbound on Telegraph.

The tow truck driver was not injured. Police say alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Bureau Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313- 387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org. Sergeant Jake Ditzhazy Redford Township Police Department Traffic Bureau (313) 387-2541.

The Source: Information for this story is from Redford police.



