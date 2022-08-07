Police: Woman steals good Samaritan's SUV, crashes it with children inside

article

Police in Tennessee said a woman is in custody after they believed she stole the car of a good Samaritan and then crashed it while children were inside.

Murfreesboro Police said the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was driving on Interstate 24 but hit a curb as she got off the Medical Center Parkway exit.

After she pulled over, officers said two good Samaritans stopped to assist, but the woman then stole one of their cars, a gray Acura MDX SUV.

An 18-year-old and a minor child were inside the SUV at the time of the theft, according to authorities.

Officers said the woman drove down the parkway but then crashed into two vehicles. She then crossed into on-coming traffic and hit a tree before taking off running.

Officers later caught the woman with the help of a Metro Nashville Police Department off-duty officer.

The children, who were not injured, with reunited with the good Samaritan.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.