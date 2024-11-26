Political consultants offer scathing critique of Whitmer amid lame duck session

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's is off to Spain for a three-day job-hunting mission.

But, back home, two political consultants are questioning her leadership role in dealing with the legislature as the lame duck session in Lansing continues.

One of those critics is Adrian Hemond is a Democratic consultant and political policy advocate.

Tim Skubick: "Is the governor disengaged from the process?"

"It feels like it. You can only say yes, right?" Hemond said.

Whitmer has said that she remains connected to the political machinations at the Capitol, despite not being there in-person.



"I have continued to have an open dialogue with the leaders of all four caucuses," she said, prior to her trip.

Those comments from the governor came prior to her trip, just after the Nov. 5 election.

This past summer and fall Whitmer barnstormed national media promoting her bestselling book, and served as former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' campaign co-chair.

More recently, these Democratic and Republican consultants are watching what the governor has done so far in the lame duck, and they have plenty of thoughts.

"The 2024 Gretchen Whitmer is not the same as the 2018 Gretchen Whitmer," said John Selleck, Republican consultant. "She was the one saying, 'I'm going to fix the roads and I'm going to fill the pot holes' and take care of the day-to-day - as she would say, these are 'kitchen table issues.'

"The 2024 Gretchen Whitmer is the Doritos video and is positioning for something (political) after Michigan. She has to come back and take charge of what's happening here."

Whitmer has said she is working with lawmakers including the legislative leaders.

"And so I would anticipate that we'll get a number of things done during lame duck," she said.

Buit Hemond still has questions - bringing up the Hemlock Semiconductor facility which is getting direct funding of up to $325 million from the Biden-Harris administration.

"What are her priorities other than to hand out a bag of money for a chips factory?" he said. "What are her legislative priorities. What does she want to see passed before the end of the year. I don't think we know the answer to that question and I don't think most lawmakers do either.

"And that legislature is thirsty for her leadership."

The GOP house leader has proposed a road fix package without a tax increase and the governor says she is willing to talk about it.

The governor and the Democratic leader say they are willing to talk to anybody who wants to seriously work on her signature issue that she never re-introdiuced after the legislature shot down her first proposal.

Adrian Hemond, left, John Selleck. Inset: Gov. Gretchen Expand



