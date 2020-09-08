Political leaders want investigation of Detroit police use of force on protesters

Several Detroit leaders are asking for an independent investigation into Detroit police and use of force allegations dealing with protesters.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, along with three other Detroit officials, is calling for an independent investigation into the Detroit Police Department's use of force against protesters, legal observers, and journalists during demonstrations against police brutality.

In a letter to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James Craig, and the board of police commissioners, the officials wrote that an independent investigation is, "An important step to restore public trust and show Detroiters that you are invested in the fight for racial justice, acknowledge improvements can be made and that the city is committed to transparency and accountability.".

"The bottom line is that that people here in Detroit and around our region deserve to know what happened, they need transparency, they deserve a police department that will continue to build that trust," said State Sen. Stephanie Chang.

Chang (D) signed onto the letter along with councilwomen Mary Sheffield and Raquel Castaneda Lopez.

They want a probe into seven specific dates when they say physical significant force was used against protesters.

Advertisement

"We all have good relationships with some officers, we know there is a lot of really important things our police department has been doing, but that is not a reason not to ask for better," Chang said.

Police Chief James Craig said in a statement that: "Every single complaint against any DPD officer is investigated by the independent civilian oversight body, the board of police commissioners, as well as DPD's own internal affairs unit."

The letter comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Detroit police barring officers from using tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets against protesters.

The activist group Detroit Will Breathe, which has led demonstrations in Detroit against police brutality, sued DPD alleging officers' use of excessive force.

.

Chief Craig addressed that on FOX and Friends Monday.

"When you look at 100 days of protesting, there have been six instances where we had to use some level of force," Craig said in that interview. "The first three days, the second time when they attacked one of our vehicles, and then when they wanted to set up a Seattle-type zone and they refused to be arrested and then resisted arrest so yes, force was used. But just that force that was necessary."

FOX 2 spoke with the chairman of the board of police commissioners about the call for an independent investigation.

"I don't really see that it's necessary," said member Willie Bell, "I have a great deal of confidence in the Detroit Police Department to address issues like that, they have been dealing with issues of that kind. And we have been overseeing the process that they have been reporting out and we have been monitoring. I think with all due respect, I understand their concern, but I don't think there are merits that require that kind of outside scrutiny."

Also in that statement Chief Craig says, "It is unfortunate that these representatives have chosen to repeat a number of false claims without verifying the facts What really disturbs me is when the protesters assaulted Detroit police officers with rocks, railroad spikes and fireworks, Never once did these representatives ask for an independent investigation into their criminal activity.".

Sheffield said in a further statement that a third-party investigation will bring forth more transparency.

Mary Sheffield's full statement is below:

"I’m proud of the work DPD is doing in our city. However, there have been multiple accounts of violence between Detroit Police, protesters, media, and legal observers during protests for #racialjustice.

"I believe these incidents should be investigated by an outside entity other than DPD. So today, I joined Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, State Senator Stephanie Gray Chang, and Detroit City Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez calling for a complete independent investigation into these troubling events to increase transparency and accountability.

"However, I must be clear that asking for an independent investigation does not in any way place blame on the Detroit police. This request is to ensure that the #racialjustice protests incidents involving DPD are investigated in a manner which is not viewed as a conflict of interest.

-Councilwoman Mary Sheffield

Chief James Craig's full statement is below:

"It’s unfortunate that these representatives have chosen to repeat a number of false claims in their letter without verifying the facts.

"Every single complaint against any DPD officer is investigated by the independent civilian oversight body - the Board of Police Commissioners, as well as DPD’s own Internal Affairs Unit. Criminal cases are independently reviewed and charges are brought by the Wayne County Prosecutor when warranted.

"What really disturbs me is when the protesters assaulted Detroit Police Officers with rocks, railroad spikes and fireworks, never once did these representatives ask for an independent investigation into their violent criminal activity."