Pollster: Kennedy, Stein may impact whether Trump or Harris wins Michigan

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not running for president, but is still on the Michigan ballot after losing a court battle.

The former Democrat-turned ex-third-party candidate, is now a surrogate for Trump with a promised role in his cabinet should he win.

But with his name remaining on state ballots, a recent poll found 5% of the Michigan Republicans and 11% of the independent voters clam they will vote for Kennedy. They are critical votes that could go to Trump in a race that may be decided by a relative handful of votes.

Detroit Free Press pollster Bernie Porn spoke about the Kennedy "X-factor." While he brings support to Trump, his name remaining on ballots could siphon votes away, as well.

"He is still taking a share of Republican votes at least at this point, and if that continues well, Trump will have difficulty getting up to the 95% he needs among Republican voters," Porn said.

Meanwhile, the Kamala Harris campaign has its own challenges with Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who is peeling off mostly Democratic votes that could go to Harris.

Porn says Dearborn voters, upset with the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the Gaza war with Israel, may cast a protest vote for Stein that could cost Harris a win in this state.

"Arab American voters vote in concert to support Jill Stein as a protest vote and she's getting two or three points in the mix as well, and she takes votes from Harris," he said.

With the two leading candidates tied, and based on his data, Porn sees this possible winner in Michigan:

"(Harris) wins Michigan and probably Wisconsin," he said.

And he concludes that means Pennsylvania's results will pick the next president.

Duluth, GA - October 24 : Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action Rally in Duluth, GA on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Gett Expand



