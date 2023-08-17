Pollster: Michigan 2024 presidential race a dead-heat - but likes Whitmer's approval numbers for a run

The race for president in Michigan is a statistical dead heat -- between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. A well-regarded pollster says that Governor Gretchen Whitmer's approval numbers could make her an interesting option.

"Right now I would say it's going to be a close election," said Bernie Porn.

If the president and former president remain in the race at this point, the Michigan Electorate is not picking either one in this statistical dead heat.

Porn, a longtime pollster, points to Biden's troubles.

"It is tied because President Biden is not performing as well in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties," he said.

And Porn thinks maybe the president's strong push for electric vehicles, which could cost UAW members their jobs, is resulting in another challenge.

"He is not performing as well with union members," he said.

On the other hand Trump is getting the labor vote now but he's got his own weaknesses.

He is facing state election tampering charges in Georgia and a host of charges at the federal level as well.

Tim Skubick: "Independent voters are concerned about the indictments while Republicans are not?"

"That is correct," Porn said. "That is ultimately where Trump could have problems."

Tim Skubick: "The latest survey also shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing well enough to be president if Biden does not run?"

"With both a positive favorability and a positive job number, it is uncommon to have those kind of joined at the hip," Porn said.

Skubick: "Plus she has the female vote."

"She has the female vote and she is doing well among independent voters which is a key," Porn said.

Whitmer has said she will not run for president as long as Joe Biden is running. But she hasn't addressed the other question - what if he doesn't.