2 shot during large gathering at Pontiac apartment complex

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office spent Monday morning at a Pontiac apartment complex after a shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, a 911 caller said a group of about 100 people was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of Spring Lake Village Apartments around 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire and saw people leaving the area. A 24-year-old Pontiac man approached deputies with a gunshot wound to the arm. A deputy applied a tourniquet and took cover as gunfire continued.

A caller told FOX 2 that they heard 30-40 shots fired.

"I ran to my kids' room, and then I ran downstairs to go see what was all hit," said Daja Benion, who lives in the complex.

Benion's sliding glass door was shot out and there was glass all over her carpet.

After the shooting, a 33-year-old Pontiac man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. He is in critical but stable condition. The other victim is also listed as stable.

No one is in custody.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.