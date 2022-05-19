Pontiac man accused of murdering boyfriend after video game argument in court Thursday

article

A Pontiac man charged with killing his longtime boyfriend following a fight over a video game will be in court for a preliminary examination in Oakland County Thursday.

Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, allegedly choked Rory Teasley, 28, to death following an argument over the game "Overwatch" in their apartment in January.

Watkins is being held without bond and is charged with second-degree murder. FOX 2 will stream the court hearing at 2 p.m.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were first called to a residence on Carter in Pontiac just before midnight on Jan. 6 after getting a call for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived, Watkins told police that Teasley and him had gotten into a fight and that his boyfriend was sleeping on the couch.

RELATED: Pontiac man chokes longtime boyfriend to death after video game argument, sheriff says

Advertisement

But when deputies assessed Teasley's condition, they noted he was unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.