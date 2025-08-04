Pontiac man bond over for trial in alleged mass shooting plot

article

The Brief Two boys accused of hiding guns under cars during a graduation ceremony were in court on Monday. The guns were discovered to be loaded, and according to police, they believe they stopped a possible mass shooting. In June, investigators say the weapons, along with a message on Snapchat that included a threat to open fire on the graduation ceremony.



Two men are accused of hiding guns under cars during a high school graduation ceremony. Then, when they were arrested in June, investigators say they may have been planning a mass shooting.

On Monday, those two accused boys stood in front of a judge.

Big picture view:

Security video from June 3 showed 20-year-old Jamarion Hardiman getting hit by a car. It happened in the parking lot of the United Wholesale Mortgage Campus in Pontiac during a high school graduation ceremony.

Prior to that, prosecutors say he had been in a fight.

"He advised me he was going to the bathroom," said Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Nynna Rodriguez in court. "The fight happened outside the bathroom. He did not know the person."

However, investigators say there was a lot more to it. Hardiman and 19-year-old Deahveon Whaley were seen on security video in the parking lot. Hardiman had a backpack with Whaley running with a gun in his waistband.

Then they are seen ducking between cars, and that is where investigators later found guns and ammunition hidden under the cars.

Police say it was a black 9mm Glock, and it had an extended magazine on it.

"I just looked under the rear passenger door and saw a multicolored backpack. I found a pink pistol. There was 38 rounds in that magazine," said Oakland County Deputy Mike Miller.

Both of those guns were loaded, according to police.

Dig deeper:

In June, investigators say the weapons, along with a message on Snapchat that included a threat to open fire on the graduation ceremony, led them to believe they may have prevented a mass shooting.

But Haridman's attorney said the evidence isn't there.

The judge saw otherwise, binding Hardiman over for trial. Meanwhile, Whaley's preliminary exam is expected to continue on Wednesday.