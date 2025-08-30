Three dead, including two children, in Pontiac crash

article

What we know:

Deputies said a 21-year-old Pontiac resident was driving a 2022 Honda Civic southbound on Joslyn when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and veered off the roadway to the east. The car struck several signs and poles before re-entering Montcalm, where it collided with a 2025 Chevrolet Malibu that had been stopped at a red light.

Deputies, along with STAR EMS and the Waterford Regional Fire Department, arrived within minutes. Life-saving measures were performed before victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

Despite those efforts, the driver of the Malibu, a 37-year-old Pontiac resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Malibu, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old from Pontiac, were taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where they later died. A third passenger, a 9-year-old child, remains in critical condition at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said. The sheriff’s office is also investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

"This unimaginable tragedy has taken the lives of a parent and two young children," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Our investigators will work tirelessly to determine the full circumstances of this incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they navigate this profound loss."