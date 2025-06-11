Pontiac man convicted of sexually abusing teen girl with autism

article

The Brief A Pontiac man was convicted of molesting a teen girl in 2022. DNA linked the suspect, Ronald Jackson, to the victim. Jackson faces up to 15 years in prison.



A jury found a Pontiac man guilty this week of molesting a teen girl who authorities say struggled to speak for herself because she has autism, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Ronald Leon Jackson, 59, was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct for the 2022 abuse.

The backstory:

The prosecutor's office said the 15-year-old victim and her mother were at Jackson's home in 2022 when the mother learned about the crime. She reported the sexual abuse to police, who investigated the report.

DNA evidence linked Jackson to the sex crimes, authorities said, and charges were filed against him in early 2023.

"Ronald Jackson chose to prey upon a victim who was not only a child, but who struggles to speak for herself," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I’m grateful that her mother acted decisively. She protected her child, and she enabled investigators to get the evidence needed to hold this predator accountable."

What's next:

Jackson faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 6.