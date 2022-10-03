Pontiac man found dead inside vehicle in suspected murder

A 26-year-old Pontiac man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Monday morning in what Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives believe was a murder.

The victim, Guillermo Rosado, was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle at 1:46 a.m. by deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department after responding to a report of a shooting.

Rosado's vehicle was located in the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.

Attempts to revive him were not successful. An autopsy was scheduled.

Detectives and the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Laboratory are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.