Pontiac man suffers burns to over 80% of his body after oxygen tank falls over near burning candles

A 75-year-old Pontiac man was critically hurt Sunday night after he caught on fire when an oxygen tank inside his apartment was knocked over where he had several candles burning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were called to a Pontiac apartment on Colony Lane on a report of a man inside the hallway who was on fire.

According to the Sheriff, a neighbor told investigators she heard the man yelling 'fire' and saw him engulfed in flames in the hallway. She said she tried to put out the fire with a blanket and a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived and put the flames out.

Deputies talked with the man's daughter who said she was on the phone with her father when his oxygen tank fell over and he had several candles burning inside the apartment at the time.

The unnamed man suffered second-degree burns and was listed in critical condition with 2nd-degree burns on 82% of his body.

A deputy was treated and released for smoke inhalation. The fire is still under investigation.

Information from the Associated press was used in this report.