Pontiac mother in court, attorney believes social media may lead to unfair trial

The Brief A Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her children was back in court. Her attorney believes shared information may lead to an unfair trial. She still has a $250 million bond.



The Pontiac mother accused of abandoning three of her kids returned to court on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Kelli Bryant's attorney told the judge she’s concerned Bryant may not get a fair trial because of information shared in media reports and on social media.

There was a lot of talk in this case about the growing public interest, especially on social media, about the mom and three kids who were abandoned. Kelli Bryant’s attorney brought this up to the judge in an effort to try and keep some of the details private until the trial starts.

Bryant appeared on Zoom for Tuesday’s court hearing. She didn’t speak, but her attorney voiced concerns about Bryant’s image in the court of public opinion.

The attorney, Cecilia Quirindongo, accused the Oakland Prosecutor’s Office of sharing confidential case information publicly.

"They’ve asked me basically to not talk about this case or share it with anyone, but at the same time, they’re saying that this is in the public interest," she said. "I don’t think it’s in the public interest to disseminate evidence that hasn’t been admitted."

Bryant’s attorney also mentioned videos posted on social media, which show the deplorable conditions inside the Pontiac home where the children lived for years.

The Prosecutor's Office says it’s aware of the videos, but it’s not from anyone in law enforcement.

What's next:

Bryant has been in jail since police discovered three of her children—ages 12, 13, and 15—living alone in a house of filth last month.

Police say Bryant abandoned them years ago. In court Tuesday, the judge denied the prosecutor’s request for a gag order.

At this time, Kelli Bryant still has a $250 million bond. She will have a reasonable bond hearing on Friday at noon. The judge will look at factors—including her employment history, medical history, and criminal history.

The backstory: