Pontiac motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car, thrown from bike

A Pontiac man suffered critical injuries after a driver who was turning Monday afternoon hit him on his motorcycle.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Huron and Chippewa streets in Pontiac.

The backstory:

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was riding east on Huron when a 54-year-old Pontiac resident driving a Buick Regal west on Huron attempted to turn onto southbound Chippewa in front of the motorcyclist. The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike.

As of Tuesday morning, the motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Buick was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the crash.