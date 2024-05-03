Pontiac murder suspect, parole absconder, arrested in Texas

article

A man wanted in the April 27 stabbing death of a Pontiac man was arrested May 3 in Dallas, Texas.

Juan Ramirez Jr., 31, was arrested without incident about 2 p.m. at a bus station in Dallas.

He was apprehended by a task force that was working alongside the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder and assault with intent to murder. His planned destination was not immediately known.

"I appreciate the hard work of our team and our partners to ensure that individuals that perpetrate this kind of violence are held fully accountable," Bouchard said. "It should be clear you can run, but you can’t hide."

Ramirez is accused in the fatal stabbing of Gregory Allen Copeland, 69, of Pontiac. He was found in the basement of his home in the 80 block of Ivy Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 27.

Copeland was stabbed several times in the chest and unresponsive when deputies arrived. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies were initially called to the residence on the report of a man – later identified as Ramirez – chasing a woman with a knife. Upon arrival, they found the woman, 32, on top of a carport in a highly emotional and agitated state. Deputies found no sign of the man possessing a knife. The woman was Copeland’s niece and was in a relationship with Ramirez.

Ramirez was paroled from the Michigan Department of Corrections on Dec. 5 after serving nearly 10 years in prison for unarmed robbery and home invasion convictions out of Oakland County.

He was placed on absconder status Feb. 14, which denotes an offender who failed to report to his parole officer and notes the offender poses "a direct threat to the health, safety and welfare of any person, household or community."

It is unclear when Ramirez will return to Oakland County. He must first appear before a judge in Dallas for an extradition hearing at a future date.

