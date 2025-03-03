Pontiac School District addresses rumors of school closures and changes

Rumors of potential widespread changes in the Pontiac School District spark fear and uncertainty as the district’s superintendent is speaking out to squash the rumors.

What they're saying:

Leaders in the Pontiac School District are working to clear up misinformation after a social media post surfaced, saying:

"Support Pontiac Schools. We are in danger of drastic changes."

The post indicated that the school board plans to vote on several proposals, including the closing of several schools in the district.

"There are no school closures, there is no move toward privatization of any of our schools in Pontiac, and those conversations about privatization have never been part of our vernacular," said Interim Superintendent Kimberly Leverette.

It's believed that the misinformation arose from a retreat held last week for school board members, which was open to the public.

"At this meeting, we had an opportunity to present a draft proposal to the board of education," said Leverette. "And I believe some of that information was shared maybe not in the best light of the school district," she said.

The backstory:

The social media post encourages community members to come out to school board meetings on March 3rd and March 17th and speak out against the alleged changes. But the superintendent says the retreat was held to address challenges facing the district, including low enrollment.

"We’ve never had a conversation about closing schools, but are we pivoting in a different direction and offering potentially programs and structures that could be better for out staff in the near future and our students? Absolutely," Leverette said.

The superintendent just hopes whatever the future of the district looks like, students, parents, and district leaders can move forward together.

"We are better together, and so that’s really what this is really about—how we can bring people together and not create divide," Leverette said.