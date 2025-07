article

A shooting occurred in a Pontiac neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Oakland County officials.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the shooting occurred on South Blvd. and Franklin Road near the M1 Concourse just before 8 p.m.

Police say two people are injured, but their conditions are unknown.

FOX 2 will update this story when we learn more information.

