1 dead, 1 wounded in Pontiac shooting; 2 in custody

The Brief Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night in Pontiac. Investigators took two people into custody shortly after the shooting in the area of West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue.



One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night in Pontiac.

The backstory:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The unresponsive victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, had been taken to the hospital by a citizen. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Two people were arrested, and the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Michael Bouchard praised investigators for quickly locating the suspects. He also called for an end to senseless violence.

"I commend the quick response by our team and the efficient work by our detectives to identify individuals involved," he said. "Senseless violence destroys far too many lives and, as a society, we must find a better path."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information.