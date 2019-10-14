Pontiac student found with 'kill list' that also detailed various weapons

A student in Pontiac could be facing criminal charges after he indicated to his teacher that he liked "killing people." A "kill list" that also detailed various weapons was then found in the student's possession.

On Friday a teacher at Pontiac Academy of Excellence was having students write out three things that make them happy and three things that make them sad.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy put "killing people" on his happy list.

The teacher questioned him further and he told her that he had a list of students and teachers he wanted to kill, and a list was subsequently found in his possession.

We're told the list also included several different types of weapons and how many rounds of ammunition each weapon would hold.

The suspect's father was contacted by school administrators and asked to come to the school.

Detectives spoke to the student and his father, and the boy was taken to the Oakland County Children's Village pending the issuance of criminal charges.