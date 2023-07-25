Pontiac townhouse fire leaves 2 young children in critical condition

article

Two young children are in critical condition after they were rescued from a townhouse fire Tuesday morning in Pontiac.

Firefighters from the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to Cornerstone Townhomes on Perry around 12:35 a.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment and learned that two young children were trapped inside.

The children were found in a second-floor bedroom. They were taken to a hospital and are now both at Children's Hospital.

An adult and an infant were also in the house at the time. Police said the infant was thrown to a bystander and the adult jumped out of the home. The adult and infant suffered minor injuries, and a bystander had minor hand injuries.

The two impacted units had significant fire and smoke damage, while the other four units in the building were relatively unaffected, the fire department said. However, all units share gas and water lines. Cornerstone management is working with the city building official to see if the utilities can be separated, so the other units can be occupied.

The American Red Cross is helping residents.