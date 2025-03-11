Pontiac woman stabbed for wearing someone else's clothes

The Brief A mother was stabbed for allegedly wearing someone else's clothes. This is one of many incidents that have plagued the North Hill Farm housing complex in Pontiac. The suspect is being held in jail awaiting charges at this time.



A young mother was stabbed at an apartment in Pontiac, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says this was the result of a fight over clothing.

The backstory:

All of this took place at the North Hill Farm housing complex, a place the Sheriff's Office is very familiar with.

In this case, the suspect is in custody, the victim is in the hospital, but time and time again, calls to law enforcement keep coming from North Hill Farms.

Doorbell cameras are commonplace in the North Hill Farm apartments, capturing moments like this: the apparent arrest of a suspect accused of stabbing a 25-year-old woman.

The reason, according to the Sheriff's Office was that she was wearing the suspect’s clothes.

Local perspective:

Phillip Hutchons is often in the area visiting family.

"It doesn’t surprise me," said Hutchons.

He knows about the recent history surrounding this apartment complex, which includes a man being set on fire last month during an alleged prank gone wrong.

The shootings from April of last year, which took the life of a 24-year-old and injured two more.

Days before that, a man was shot and left paralyzed on these same streets.

Featured article

Hutchons believes the problems are deeply rooted.

"It’s a troubled neighborhood. A lot of people have different issues that are not being dealt with that actually need to be dealt with," he said. "And a lot of people are being quiet about it because the stigma they don't want tagged to them."

What they're saying:

He says more outreach and tough conversations need to happen if this cycle is going to stop.

"Now the person that did it is possibly going to be sent away for quite some years for something that is just unnecessary," he said.

He does point out that while North Hill Farms has seen its share of violence, the issue is not exclusive to this neighborhood.

"It’s better to get some help and come out and say I’m a much better person because of the help that I received, as opposed to sitting back and doing nothing," he said.

As for the stabbing, the victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Her exact condition is unknown.

The suspect is being held in jail awaiting charges at this time.