Pop-up in Downtown Detroit becomes 5th location for Girl Boss Boutique

Detroit Native Tenisia Evans says she pursued creating her own clothing line after having a hard time finding clothes that fit well, comfortably, and made her feel confident.

"Style is the way to say who you are without having to speak," Evans said. "I want you to act like a lady and dress like a boss."

The pop-up is located on the ground floor of The Z on Library Street.

Evans, who co-owns the pop-up with her husband James, says she started the brand in 2016, and it’s grown since then.

She opened her first store in 2017 on the east side of Detroit. The boutique owner says she caters to women of all sizes, carrying a broad range.

She also makes unique pieces for women."When you come to girl boss, we don’t just sell you clothing," Evans said. "We give you an experience."