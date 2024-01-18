A popular eatery in Harrison Township that was visited by families from the area caught fire early Thursday morning, burning to the ground.

Nobody was injured, but the structure is out of commission after several fire crews were called to the scene of Jefferson Avenue. The Benvenuto staff posted on Facebook that the restaurant "suddenly caught fire in the middle of the night" and they expect to be out of business indefinitely.

"Thank you to Harrison Township Fire Department and Macomb County Sheriff's Department for the quick response and thank you to all of our loving Benvenuto family, customers, and clientele, you have made this experience wonderful for us! Please keep us in your thoughts during this devastating and difficult time," the post read.

Fire crews fight a fire at Benvenuto restaurant in Harrison Township.

According to the Harrison Township Fire Department battalion chief, flames were raging out of the building and pouring through the roof when most of the crews arrived.

"Came out here. Our first ladder arrived from down the street from our station, they confirmed they had flames coming through the roof," said Jason Groth. "They quickly stretched through the front door, tried to get control of the fire and do a search."

Crews then used the second story on the backside of the building to do a search - but needed to exit soon after when the fire brought down the roof.

Fighting fires in the winter is particularly challenging because while the cold weather doesn't prevent fires, it does make it harder to slow them down. Snow can make things slippery, while freezing temperatures can block fire hydrants and even restrict a responding firefighter's movement.