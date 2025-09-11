Port Huron dad kills son, injures two other children in early-morning shooting

The Brief A father allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old son, as well as injuring two other kids during an early morning domestic-related incident in Port Huron on Thursday. Neighbors say he was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where his family lived. No motive was released behind the alleged shooting.



A 44-year-old man is in police custody following a triple shooting that killed one teenager and injured two other juveniles. According to police, the shooter was the father of the victims.

Neighbors identified the shooter as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where he and his family lived.

Big picture view:

In what's being described as a domestic-related incident by Port Huron Police, preliminary details from an investigation into the Thursday morning shooting found the suspect shooter shot three of his children, killing one.

Two others were taken to a hospital in Detroit where they remain in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the Glenview Garden Apartment complex in Port Huron. Police received multiple 911 calls about someone being shot, prompting several officers to respond to the complex.

Emergency aid was rendered to the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

The deceased individual is a 17-year-old male, while the two others who were injured were 12 and 13 years old.

The suspect shooter was also taken into custody without incident who has since provided details to police about what happened.

FOX 2 learned the mother and another son had wrestled the father to the ground during the violence.

Police plan to seek criminal charges against the shooter, who was scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing involving an indecent exposure conviction stemming from an incident back in 2020.

What we don't know:

No motive was provided for the shooting and Port Huron Police would like anyone with information to reach out to them at 810-984-8415.

What they're saying:

Police called the shooting a "senseless act of violence. A heinous crime."

Neighbors were also shaken by the violence, believing the shooter to be a competent worker who appeared friendly.

"I'm just…I'm shocked. He's been in my apartment a number of times to do maintenance work. He seemed nice and very competent at his job. My deepest condolences to his wife and I will pray for his children that are in the hospital," said Linda Faix, a neighbor.

What you can do:

The St. Clair County Community Mental Health network has access to services for anyone struggling with the shooting.

They can dial (810) 966-2575 any time, day or night, for help.