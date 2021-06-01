Port Huron man charged after girlfriend found dead in burning home

A Port Huron man is facing charges after his girlfriend was found dead in her burning home Saturday.

Dustin David Tucker, 27, is charged with open murder, second-degree arson, and unlawful imprisonment.

Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Division Street at about 8:15 a.m. A caller said there was smoke and a charred body in the home. When authorities arrived, they found the body of 28-year-old Danielle Grace Smith.

Tucker's home was searched in connection with Smith's death and he was taken into custody. A judge denied him bond. He is due back in court June 15 for a preliminary exam.