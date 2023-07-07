Port Huron man wins $25,000 for life after lotto win

What would you do with $25,000 a year for the rest of your life?

That's the question that Brian Karnasiewicz will be asking himself after picking the five correct numbers in a lottery game of Lucky For Life. He bought the ticket at a liquor store on Gratiot Avenue in Port Huron.

"I started checking off numbers one by one and was excited when I had four numbers for a $200 prize," he told Michigan Lottery. "When I checked off the fifth number to win $25,000 a year for life, I was in shock! I kept looking at the winning numbers and my ticket to make sure I was reading it right."

While it amounts to $25,000 for life, Karnasiewicz opted for the lump sum payment of $390,000.

Winning all five numbers adds up to that annual payment of $25k a year for 20 years or for life, whichever is greater.

He'll invest the funds as well as purchase a home with the winnings.