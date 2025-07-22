The Brief Port Huron police recommended several charges for the juvenile suspect in a stolen vehicle case last week. Charges include kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and fleeing and eluding. Dashcam footage of the chase released by police showed the pursuit reaching speeds near 100 mph



Charges have been filed against the juvenile suspect behind the alleged theft of a vehicle that had a baby inside.

The 16-year-old remains in Macomb County jail following their arrest last week when they lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle.

What we know:

Port Huron police announced several felony charges against the individual who allegedly stole an SUV within the city before leading police on a chase that neared 100 mph.

They eventually crashed into parked cars off of 21 Mile Road following a pursuit that included multiple departments and traveled on the highway.

The teenager, who has not been identified and is not being charged as an adult.

A release from the Port Huron Police Department said a petition to authorize charges included kidnapping - child enticement, unlawful imprisonment, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding - third degree, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.

The juvenile will appear in court for a formal arraignment later.

The backstory:

The suspect stole the vehicle and initially fled Marysville police late Thursday night on July 17, taking off shortly after 9 p.m.

An 18-month-old toddler was in the back seat during the chase, which stretched onto several roads in St. Clair County before ending near Sugarbush Road.

Dashcam footage showed the pursuit including its ending when the suspect struck a parked car. They were arrested soon after.