Port Huron police seek information after homeowners scare off would-be robbers

Port Huron police are looking for surveillance video or information about several home invasions Friday night.

Police said they were called to a home in the 3800 block of Gratiot Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The homeowners told police that they heard noises inside their house and scared away suspects who had broken in.

A neighbor also told police that they scared off suspects who tried to open a locked door at their house.

An investigation also revealed that someone entered another house on the block, rummaged through vehicles, garages, and bedrooms, and stole items, police said.

The suspects were described as young white men with masks over their faces. Police are asking residents in the area who have surveillance cameras to contact them.

If you have information, call police at 810-984-9715 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Tips can also be emailed here.