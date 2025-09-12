Port Huron shooting victims' family members open up GoFundMe

The Brief A Port Huron father is accused of killing his son and shooting two more of his children. The 12-year-old daughter has a bullet lodged in her spine, and doctors say she will be paralyzed from the neck down. The 13-year-old boy is off the ventilator and is going to try to walk, despite facial injuries.



A Port Huron father is accused of killing his son and shooting two more of his children before being stopped by his own wife, then taken into police custody.

The family of the accused father is speaking out for the first time on Friday.

Big picture view:

The 12-year-old daughter has a bullet lodged in her spine, and doctors say she will be paralyzed from the neck down. The 13-year-old boy is off the ventilator and is going to try to walk, despite facial injuries.

The mother and 19-year-old son have not left their sides.

They are the ones who stopped the shooting as it was carried out Thursday morning, prior to a sentencing where the alleged shooter pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. The family would not talk about that incident but did say this man was a good father. The 17-year-old who died was a sweet young man who loved Legos.

The family confirmed the accused shooter lost his job as a maintenance worker within the past month and was suffering from health issues.

"The stroke and the seizures. I think that's when we started to see a small change in him, of course, but it doesn’t make sense: they were all watching TV the night before all as a family," said the victims' aunt, Victoria Frazer. "Then he woke the kids up to go to school. It was a regular day, and then something just happened."

"He did everything and bent over backwards for the family," said the victim's uncle, Lank Green. "He started having issues, searched out for medical help and mental help, and didn’t get what he needed."

What's next:

If the daughter is paralyzed from the neck down, they’ll need a handicap-accessible home and a vehicle to accommodate her. The mother already works two jobs, but this will change her whole life. They need help right now more than ever to get a new start and to help with funeral costs, medical expenses, and storage for their belongings.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

The arraignment is expected on Tuesday.