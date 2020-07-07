Portillos opening location in Macomb County in 2021

article

A popular eatery from Chicago is making its way to metro Detroit. A Portillo's will be opening in 2021 on Hall Road in Sterling Heights.

The fast-casual restaurant is known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake.

This will be the restaurant's first location in Michigan, and Michigan is the ninth state for the chain.

"We have had Portillo's fans asking us to come to Michigan for years," said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo's. "We can't wait to be a part of such a great, thriving community in Sterling Heights."

The 7,900 square foot restaurant is expected to open in the second half of 2021.

It will feature seating for more than 180 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for more than 50 guests, and double drive-thru lanes. Once complete, the restaurant will be the first Portillo's location to feature a garage-like environment. Paying homage to the Motor City, the interior will draw décor inspiration from the automotive history of Sterling Heights and its surrounding areas.

Fans are invited to sign up for the chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal prior to opening at www.portillos.com/michigan/. Loyal customers will also receive updates on Portillo's Sterling Heights development.