Portion of I-75 to close in Detroit for bridge construction this weekend

Weekend construction in Detroit will shut down a portion of I-75 for scheduled bridge work.

From Friday night to Monday morning, the highway will be closed between Eight Mile and the Davison Freeway for northbound lanes, and from I-696 to Eight Mile for southbound lanes.

The ramp closures include:

McNichols Road and Seven Mile for northbound I-75

Both sides of I-696, Nine Mile, and Eight Mile for southbound I-75

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a detour will include using westbound Davison, then northbound Woodward, before getting back on I-75 at Square Lake Road for northbound drivers.

Those heading south will use the reverse directions. The service drive will remain open.