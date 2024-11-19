Expand / Collapse search

Potential gas explosion leaves home destroyed and in flames on Waldon in Lake Orion

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  November 19, 2024 7:08pm EST
Lake Orion
FOX 2 Detroit

Video courtesy of Lori Shea.

LAKE ORION. Mich. (FOX 2) - Dozens of first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Lake Orion after what police say was an explosion.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard posted on social media that there had been an explosion on Waldon between Joslyn and Baldwin Roads. Officials are urging people to stay away from the area. 

Bouchard said the incident was potentially a gas explosion. 

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. 

FOX 2 will update this story when we learn more. 