'Pound Town' slogan catching the attention of customers at Ecorse bait shop

Here’s your one-way ticket to ‘Pound Town,’ an explosion of interest Downriver, and beyond over a catchy slogan on the side of a bait and tackle shop.

You’ll have to get your mind out of the gutter for this one.

"I went to Pound Town today. I went to Pound Town on the D. Pound Town on the dirty D, is another saying," said Christy Newman, whose family owns ‘Dip Net Bait & Tackle.’

There’s a lot of pounding going on downriver. Tens of thousands of shirts were sold at Newman’s family-owned with a special logo on it.

"So we ship all over the place. There's people, there's marines that order them to their base," she said.

Just this week, they got a photo of another satisfied customer, from Guam, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Steve Bekrija owns the Riverside Coney next door to Dip Net Bait and Tackle in Ecorse. He’s seen more customers as a result of the slogan really catching on recently.

"It might rub some people the wrong way, but it's actually harmless," he said.

"You get people coming through the door saying I need some Pound Town merch, uh yes!" said Newman. "We used to always say oh, we're going to Pound Town, you're pounding the jigs at the bottom, you're pounding the fish, Pound Town."

They’ve taken a little heat recently on a downriver Facebook page, and elsewhere, people venting that their kids are asking too many questions about Pound Town, calling it offensive. To those folks, it is an open invitation.

Merchandise is for sale in the store and online, just in time for the holidays.