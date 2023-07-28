Expand / Collapse search

Power outage continues for Westland 48 hours since severe storms passed through

By Camille Amiri and David Komer
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Westland residents still waiting for power to return 48 hours since severe storms

DTE Energy says that by the start of Saturday, 95 percent of the customers will be restored. As of Friday evening, 49,000 customers remained in the dark.

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than two days after Wednesday's severe storms, Holliday Park in Westland is still without power.

DTE Energy says that by the start of Saturday, 95 percent of the customers will be restored. As of Friday evening, 49,000 customers remained in the dark.

"I’m concerned mostly about the food, my cats and myself," said Bob Chapman.

Late Wednesday afternoon the power was knocked out.

"The wind was blowing so hard that you couldn’t see across the street," said Karen Kallis.

"They told us yesterday that our lights would be on, and then they said they will be on today," said Marlene Azarovitz.

Real feel temperatures in the 90s on Friday has made everything worse.

"We’re staying away from the house as much as possible," Azarovitz said.

Storm cleanup continues as Westland waits for power to get turned back on

Westland is one of the last communities to get power restored more than 2 days after Wednesday afternoon's severe storms.

"This morning went out to eat, stayed in a nice cool restaurant for a while," said Kallis. "Then went over to City Hall and sat in a nice cool lobby where we could re-charge our phones."

No electricity means no stoplights - leaving traffic at Ford Road and Inkster inching along - while local businesses were closed.

Everyone is asking the same question - when will the power come back on?

"My next door neighbor he just took off and got himself a hotel and gave up," Chapman said.

"My friend and I went to the water park in Westland and got wet in our clothes," said Judith Eberline.

Related

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera
article

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera

A sudden lightning flash in front of a FOX 2 News crew was caught on camera as it appears to hit a utility line near Hall Road and M-59.

"In my condo right now I've got all the windows open," said Chapman."It’s sitting on about 82 degrees."