Powerball jackpot hits estimated $580 million, 10th largest prize ever

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $580 million ahead of the next drawing.

The next round of numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The estimated $580 million prize is in the top 10 highest Powerball jackpots ever. If no one wins this next drawing, it will grow even higher.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, lottery officials said.

In order to win the grand prize, all five numbers plus the number of the Powerball must be matched. Lesser prizes are available for lesser matches.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 33 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner, lottery officials said.

Only five others have won the Powerball jackpot so far this year: $632 million winners in January in California and Wisconsin; a $185 million winner in February in Connecticut; a $473 million winner in April in Arizona; and a $366 million winner in June in Vermont.

The largest jackpot ever was won in 2016 at $1.586 billion.

Powerball is one of the largest multi-state lottery Games played in the USA. It is played across 45 states including, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Island.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both options are subject to taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

