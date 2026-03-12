Temple Israel attack investigated as a 'targeted act of violence against the Jewish community'

The Brief 30 people are hospitalized after a vehicle drove into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield and caught fire. Meanwhile, the synagogue staff and children inside were not injured. One security guard was knocked unconscious by the vehicle that crashed inside and is expected to recover.



The attacker of a Metro Detroit synagogue is dead after driving a vehicle into the front entrance of Temple Israel and getting shot by a security guard.

Timeline of Attack

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said they received a 911 call at 12:19 p.m. for reports of an active shooter situation at Temple Israel. They were told that someone had driven into the building where security officers engaged the driver, killing him. One of the guards was injured by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our officers, combined with area agencies, cleared the building multiple times and safely and successfully evacuated all children and staff. This is an active crime scene, and we are examining every angle related to this situation," said Young.

Officials from West Bloomfield arrived on scene in under five minutes. During the incident, the vehicle would catch fire, filling the building with smoke.

The whole building was cleared and all staff and 140 students were evacuated.

It is unknown what ignited the flames. Meanwhile, police sources told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a chemical agent was found inside the truck that rammed the vehicle, indicating that some sort of explosive device was inside the suspect vehicle.

It's unclear what the agent was.

What they're saying:

Special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, Jennifer Runyan, said they were notified about the active shooter situation at 12:45 p.m. and deployed all of their crisis response resources immediately.

"Which includes our SWAT team or the crisis negotiation team, or evidence response team our special agent bomb techs, our Weapons of Mass Destruction team, our cellular analysis survey team, and our victim services, as well as more than 100 agents and analysts to ensure that we are actively mitigating and responding to the active threat, but also pursuing diligently and methodically every lead that we have," said Runyan.

What you can do:

She later said the FBI had activated a digital media tip line for any witnesses who had photos or videos of the incident on Thursday. You can tap here to access their site.

People can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The CEO Jewish Federation of Detroit, Steven Eisenberg, spoke with the press on what happened in West Bloomfield.

"This is a tough time," he said. "It's a tough time. But we will get through this. We'll get through this together. We will get through this stronger. And we'll continue to be loud and proud of being Jewish. This will not change us. This will not deter us. And we will continue."

What's next:

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the FBI will have an update on Friday. Officials say they are investigating this as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Synagogue attacker from Dearborn Heights

Sources told FOX 2 that the suspect is from Dearborn Heights. Sources close to the investigation say the suspect is from Lebanon and that his family was killed in an airstrike over the weekend amid the war with Iran.

Officials said the motivation behind the attack is still under investigation. Meanwhile, the attacker had not been named as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Victims being cared for in the hospital

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said 30 first responders were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the vehicle caught fire and filled the building with smoke.

Meanwhile, the only death in the attack was the suspect.

Those in the building were evacuated safely.

Henry Ford Health released a statement that it was caring for several first responders following the attack.

"Our hearts go out to the community at Temple Israel and anyone who is impacted by this this frightening event. There is absolutely no place for violence in our community."

Counterterrorism Expert on Shooting

Eric O'Neil spoke to FOX 2 about how police are going to immediately address the scene:

"I would suggest, and or suspect, that it is, you know, and is being treated as a terror, an act of terrorism, especially if the FBI are immediately involved. It certainly seems to have a lot of the hallmarks. The vehicle rammed into the building provides a point of entry. And then you have an active shooter. I can't tell you.

"And I'm not sure if the reporting has suggested that shots are still being fired or if the shooter has been neutralized. But the fact that the FBI was on the plea is a good thing. That means that they're giving all the support to local law enforcement that they would require in order to handle this as, as quickly and as safely as possible."

Synagogue active shooter training

In January, FBI Detroit said they led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training session for the staff of the synagogue.

They were taught lessons from years of research and scenario-based exercises that the FBI says would train people's decision-making process of run, hide, fight principles and taking necessary actions.

The training came months after a Grand Blanc church was targeted in a similar attack.

Lawmakers and Community Members Respond:

Multiple lawmakers and community members responded to the attack in West Bloomfield. President Donald Trump made a statement during a women's event in Washington.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

"Today's attack is every community's worst nightmare. We saw incredible people step up today to save lives and stop the suspect. Our state is grateful to the security personnel for their bravery and law enforcement who jumped into action to keep students safe. We are wishing the hero who was injured a speedy recovery. As we process this awful attack, let's wrap our arms around West Bloomfield and our state's Jewish community. We are stronger together."

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin:

"I am closely tracking the active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township — a place I know well. This is another frightening event that is still being cleared. Please continue to follow local law enforcement guidelines and avoid the area — they are actively working the scene. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with law enforcement agencies and local officials. All communities deserve the right to worship safely. All communities. And acts of terror and antisemitism must be condemned and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law."

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens:

"Before our very eyes, a Temple in West Bloomfield is under attack. Like many of you, I am getting reports in real time. To everyone in Michigan’s 11th district, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement. To the Jewish American community in Michigan and beyond, we stand with you."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell:

"The attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield is heartbreaking and horrific. I’m praying reports are true that there are no confirmed injuries. This kind of hate is unacceptable and happening too much. People of all religions deserve a safe space to worship."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

"The reports coming out of West Bloomfield are horrifying. I am praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. No one should face violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield:

"I am deeply troubled by the violent incident today at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. I am grateful that the children, staff, and families inside are safe.

Places of worship must always remain spaces of peace and safety. Acts of violence and hate have no place in our communities.

"Our hearts are with the people of West Bloomfield and with our friends and neighbors in the Jewish community."

Rev. Charles Williams II:

"In response, we will be organizing a call to action and a prayer march once more details are confirmed. We are planning to gather on Saturday at 10:20 AM.



"Together, we will stand united to declare that hate will not win. We will stand with leaders across Michigan and across the country to condemn antisemitism, violence, and all forms of bigotry. Our message is simple: when one community is targeted, we all must rise together."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald:

"I stand with the Temple Israel congregation as they process the trauma of today's horrific act. I’m also grateful for law enforcement’s quick and decisive response today to assist victims. Parents should not have to worry when they drop their kids off at school, and children deserve to feel safe. The attack today will impact Temple Israel families for the rest of their lives. We must make clear that hate and antisemitism have no place in Oakland County. While we are still learning about today’s attack, we know that vigilance and quick action can save lives. If you see concerning behavior, please call your local police."

Candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers

"I’m grateful for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. The security guards, law enforcement, and first responders on the scene acted heroically to save lives, including children.



"Today’s attack should be a wake up call. We cannot allow anti-Semitic hate to fester and threaten lives. This is a sad, harsh reminder that we must remain vigilant and support the law enforcement dedicated to protecting our homeland. I stand with our Jewish friends and neighbors across Michigan, and the country. No one should have to fear for their lives in their place of worship."