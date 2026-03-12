Jarvis Butts Sentencing: Suspect who pleaded guilty to murdering Na'Ziyah Harris in court

The Brief The man who pleaded guilty to several sexual assaults involving minors as well as the murder of a 13-year-old is expected to be sentenced on Thursday. Jarvis Butts entered his plea in February. He's accused of sexually assaulting Na'Ziyah Harris before killing her.



The man who pleaded guilty to several sexual assault cases involving minors, in addition to the murder of Na'Ziyah Harris, is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Jarvis Butts entered his plea in February ahead of a scheduled trial. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty in six different cases, including five counts of varying criminal sexual conduct.

His sentencing is scheduled for 12 p.m.

The backstory:

Butts was bound over for trial in early 2025 in connection with the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris, a teenager he allegedly developed a relationship with over several months.

Following the preliminary hearing where a judge sent him to trial, he was charged in several other cases involving second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children.

He appeared in Detroit court for an arraignment in September involving an 8-year-old female relative. It followed several other court appearances detailing alleged sexual assaults going back more than a decade.

